Idahoan Foods has joined the Consumer Brands Association’s (CBA) Ukraine relief efforts by donating 322,560 pouches of its ready-to-eat Honest Earth brand Mashed Sweet Potatoes to CBA partner World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is providing emergency food relief, serving millions of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as people remaining in the country.
This donation, with an estimated retail value of more than $1 million, will provide more than 645,000 servings of much-needed food assistance. The brand’s sweet potatoes are shelf-stable and come ready-to-eat, avoiding the need for appliances. They’re also a good source of vitamin A and rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, including potassium and iron.
This donation is part of Idahoan Foods’ larger hunger-relief initiative. The company leveraged CBA’s partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to get the donation to Ukraine, as CBA is helping companies facilitate the donation of essential products to Ukraine and its refugees.
“Idahoan Foods is proud to assist in hunger relief efforts both near and far, whether supporting a food bank in our own community or sending product overseas, and this instance is no exception,” says Ryan Ellis, vice president of retail marketing and business development at Idahoan Foods. “By sharing the news of our recent donation to World Central Kitchen, our hope is that we inspire other food companies to join the Consumer Brands Association and their NGO partners in their efforts to provide crucial emergency relief to Ukraine.”
According to CBA, these are specifics from industry companies that the association is regularly updating:
- Arla Foods is donating €1 million to the Red Cross and working to provide food to Ukrainian refugees.
- Abbott Nutrition is donating $2 million to humanitarian efforts.
- Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC has donated to the Red Cross and is working with them to provide food, blankets, medical supplies and water to Ukraine and surrounding refugee relief areas. They are also providing housing and financial support to Ukrainian employees.
- Bayer has donated €3 million to the Disaster Relief Fund, made other monetary donations to international and local humanitarian aid organizations and donated products with local Ministries of Health.
- Beiersdorf AG donated €2 million to the German Red Cross and CARE Deutschland, donated 300,000 various products.
- Carlsberg is donating $11 million to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
- Chobani has donated to Save the Children and The Center Utica.
- The Clorox Company will match employee contributions and will contribute through their partnership with the Red Cross.
- The Coca-Cola Company HBC has committed €1 million to Red Cross in Ukraine, €550,000 to Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company has committed $1 million in hygiene and pet nutrition products as well as financial contributions to the Red Cross and other humanitarian relief and animal welfare organizations. Colgate-Palmolive has also launched an employee match program to support relief efforts to community based organizations.
- Danone has donated €500,000 to the Red Cross and will match employee donations to humanitarian efforts.
- D’Vash Organics has donated 100% of profits from its website to Humanitarian Relief efforts.
- Edgewell Personal Care is donating $150,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in addition to matching global teammates’ individual donations to various organizations. Edgewell is also donating thousands of personal care products to organizations.
- Estee Lauder is committing $1 million to relief efforts, will be donating products to the displaced, and will double employee’s contributions to disaster relief organizations operating in or near Ukraine.
- General Mills is donating food and water to food banks and local charities.
- Heineken is increasing contributions to NGOs.
- Henkel is giving €1 million in combination to the Red Cross and Henkel’s Ukrainian employees, in addition for PTO for Henkel employees who volunteer to help refugees or aid organizations at the border.
- Hormel Foods Corporation has donated $10,000 to Convoy of Hope.
- Idahoan has donated 322,560 pouches of ready-to-eat sweet potatoes.
- Johnson & Johnson is donating $5 million to the International Rescue Committee, IFRC and Red Crescent, donating hygiene and medical supplies, and launching an employee match for donations to Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Also state they are allowing humanitarian groups to use their supply chain.
- Kellogg is donating $1 million to the UN Refugee Agency and the Global Foodbanking Network, in addition to sending food aid.
- The Kraft Heinz Company has donated $1 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross while also matching employee donations.
- Kimberly Clark is donating $500,000 to the Red Cross and $500,000 worth of essential products, in addition to an employee match for the IFRC.
- L’Oreal is donating up to €5 million, donated 250,000 essential care & hygiene products and aim to continue donating more.
- Mars, Inc. is donating $12 million to affected individuals and pets through Save the Children and Humane Society International.
- McCormick & Company, Inc. has donated to the Polish Center for International Aid and World Central Kitchen.
- Molson Coors Beverage Company is making contributions to the American Red Cross and People In Need.
- Mondelez has donated $500,000 while launching a double-match donation program.
- Nestle has donated 3 million of in kind essential food products and is working with the local Red Cross to donate essential food. They have also committed to matching employee donations to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
- PepsiCo, Inc. has donated $4 million to humanitarian efforts and agreed to match $1 million in employee donations.
- Procter & Gamble has launched a multi-million-dollar relief package of cash contributions and P&G products to refugees while also working to evacuate and support workers including food and shelter.
- Reckitt has committed €1 million through corporate and employee donations and are organizing temporary accommodation, financial assistance, and essential supplies for refugees.
- Unilever is working with NGO partners to donate €5 million worth of food, personal care and hygiene products.