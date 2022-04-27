Idahoan Foods has joined the Consumer Brands Association’s (CBA) Ukraine relief efforts by donating 322,560 pouches of its ready-to-eat Honest Earth brand Mashed Sweet Potatoes to CBA partner World Central Kitchen (WCK). WCK is providing emergency food relief, serving millions of meals to Ukrainian families fleeing home as well as people remaining in the country.

This donation, with an estimated retail value of more than $1 million, will provide more than 645,000 servings of much-needed food assistance. The brand’s sweet potatoes are shelf-stable and come ready-to-eat, avoiding the need for appliances. They’re also a good source of vitamin A and rich in fiber, antioxidants and minerals, including potassium and iron.

This donation is part of Idahoan Foods’ larger hunger-relief initiative. The company leveraged CBA’s partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to get the donation to Ukraine, as CBA is helping companies facilitate the donation of essential products to Ukraine and its refugees.

“Idahoan Foods is proud to assist in hunger relief efforts both near and far, whether supporting a food bank in our own community or sending product overseas, and this instance is no exception,” says Ryan Ellis, vice president of retail marketing and business development at Idahoan Foods. “By sharing the news of our recent donation to World Central Kitchen, our hope is that we inspire other food companies to join the Consumer Brands Association and their NGO partners in their efforts to provide crucial emergency relief to Ukraine.”

According to CBA, these are specifics from industry companies that the association is regularly updating: