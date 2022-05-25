The brewing company is using their knowledge of grains and has expanded into milk beverage territory. Tapping into one of beer’s primary ingredients, Golden Wing barley milk is a non-alcohol, plant-based milk that will sit in the dairy aisle. Made with five all-natural ingredients, including non-GMO barley stock that comes from the fields of Coors’ barley farmers, the milk is launching at select Sprouts and Whole Foods grocery stores, and is available online. Pouring a khaki color, the beverage has a malty sweetness reminiscent of milk leftover in a bowl of cereal. Made with water, barley, sunflower oil, pink Himalayan salt and shiitake mushroom extract, the milk tastes natural without being overly sweet or astringent.