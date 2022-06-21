Norwegian-based Rimfrost selected SPX Flow, Inc., to supply a new processing plant installed onboard a 393-ft.-long (120 meters) oceangoing krill vessel that sustainably harvests and processes fresh krill for use in products such as Omega-3 krill oil and protein products.

The process solution company worked with Rimfrost to design the plant, supplied equipment and will supervise installation and commissioning onboard in Norway. The Rimfrost krill harvest vessel will include two processing lines, both with krill reception, hydrolysis tanks, heating sections, separation sections and evaporators—all connected by the supplier’s Factory Expert automation solution.

Rimfrost’s patented process is unique with special hydrolysis methods onboard the krill harvest vessel, allowing them to use up to 50% less krill biomass to create the same amount of krill products than other companies, thus making a more sustainable way to harvest krill for human consumption.

“Rimfrost prides itself on the sustainability and traceability efforts we put into each and every krill harvest,” says Rimfrost Project Director Thore Veddegjerde. “The new vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to reduce the energy consumption and emissions. In addition, further processes are planned to reuse energy to reduce the carbon footprint.”

Rimfrost is certified by or a member of several sustainability-focused organizations, including the Marine Stewardship Council, Friend of the Sea, and Association of Responsible Krill harvesting companies. The Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources regulates the fishery.

The vessel will be completed at the Westcon yard in Norway. The hull was made at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

