Dietz & Watson has launched Dietz & Dats: a line of four grab-and-go snack packs filled with items like cashews, almonds, dried cranberries and mangoes paired with Dietz & Watson meats and artisan cheeses.

Dietz & Dats snack packs include:

Hot Salami & Fontina: Hot Salami with subtle heat, tangy fontina cheese, sweet cranberries and crunchy melba toast. No artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG.

Milano Salmi & Asiago: Sweet Milano salami, tangy asiago cheese, slightly salty almonds and crunchy melba toast. No artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG.

Chorizo & Pepper Jack: Smoky chorizo, spicy pepper jack cheese, sweet, dried mangos and crunchy melba toast. No artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG.

Dried Salami & Provolone: Savory dried salami, mildly tangy provolone, cashews and crunchy melba toast. No artificial flavors, preservatives or MSG.

According to a Mintel Reports 2022 study (Mintel Reports: Salty Snacks-US-2022) salty snacks enjoy high household penetration of 91%, reflecting the diversity of choice and high usage at home and on-the-go. Net consumption is highest among millennials (95%) as well as parents (96%), which comprise key consumer groups. They are more likely to report increased usage relative to a year ago and to consume snacks in a widening array of sizes and formats.

Suggested MSRP for Dietz & Dats is $4.99 per snack pack.



