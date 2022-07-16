Vancouver-based Evanesce provides 100% plant-based and fully compostable foodware products, including compostable straws. The straws as well as other products are made from agricultural waste and are fully compostable.

The company uses agricultural waste to create its full line of plant-based products for the sustainable packaging sector and is accelerating the adoption of compostable, plant-based food service and packaging solutions. The plant-based compostable foodservice and packaging solutions include Evanesce Biopolymer products and Evanesce Molded Starch Technology. The patented Evanesce Molded Starch Technology is a complete replacement for expanded polystyrene (EPS) in packaging and will be commercially available soon. The product is made with upcycled plant-based by-products, is home compostable and decomposes in less than 90 days.



