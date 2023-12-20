TIPA has launched a compostable coffee pod lid, in collaboration with technology innovation company ATI.

The compostable lidding material, with OTR and WVTR, can be optimized alongside the coffee grind, ensuring extraction quality. The material, patent-protected by ATI, fits compostable coffee pods and its coffee filling-lines. The lidding material is suitable for all pod variations fitting the Nespresso system, the companies say. The lid has been made possible with the use of TIPA’s laminate that has a zero-waste end of life; when disposed of in a compost bin, the lid—and the pod—turn into nutrient-rich soil within a few months.

Its origin is intended to ensure that consumers receive a compostable product which can be disposed of in food waste bins as described in the UK and EU adopted protocol EN 13432 or EN 14995. This also compliments the recent UK mandate for food waste collection by 2026 and the US government’s food loss and waste reduction goals, which aims to cut domestic food waste by 50% by the year 2030.

The new lid is plant-based and certified by OK Biobased in its official laboratories, achieving the highest accreditation of 4 stars. This rating ensures the carbon content of the product is at least 80%, meaning the carbon is derived from renewable raw materials.

Daphna Nissenbaum, TIPA’s CEO and cofounder, says, “While compostable coffee pods have been on the market for several years, the market is yet to develop effective lids to complement the pods. Within this collaboration with ATI, TIPA has delivered a superior solution to the coffee market. The compostable coffee pod lids ensure that there is a fully compostable and circular solution for coffee lovers while giving brands eco-friendly solutions developed by experts.”

The new lid is available to purchase in the UK, Europe and the U.S.