Fresh-Lock and TIPA are collaborating to advance the adoption of home compostable packaging.

Through these efforts, the Fresh-Lock team is launching a portfolio of home compostable closures for pouches. These solutions are designed with TIPA's proprietary home compostable resin formulation for various end-use markets including food, nutraceuticals, home and personal care, and more.

Under the partnership, the Fresh-Lock team recently launched Style 8531 featuring child-resistant technology and Style 8035, a single-lock design for use in a range of applications. With TIPA's solutions designed into this new product line, Fresh-Lock plans to further penetrate the market for compostable flexible packaging.

As brands and manufacturers face increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, TIPA offers fully compostable substitutes for traditional plastic counterparts. These alternatives maintain the same functionalities, such as transparency and durability, while helping to reduce the world’s dependence on traditional plastics. At the end of their use, when placed in a compost bin with other organic material, they disintegrate and biodegrade into nutrient-rich soil, within months. TIPA's packaging is also compatible with existing machinery throughout the entire supply chain of packaging production.

"We are thrilled to count the Fresh-Lock team among the innovative market leaders we work with, expanding the commercial availability of compostable packaging options in North America," says Rodrigo Castaneda, VP/GM, North America, at TIPA. "This is a significant step to help consumers and businesses actively contribute to curbing the reliance on conventional flexible plastics and navigate quickly-changing policies on packaging waste management for the benefit of the planet."

"TIPA's expertise in compostable materials combined with Fresh-Locks's market position and reputation as a high quality, reliable innovator in sustainable reclosable solutions creates an unparalleled combination to expand the compostable packaging market," says Lisa Petersmark, VP Presto Specialty, maker of Fresh-Lock closures.