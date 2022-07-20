Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings Inc. announced that it is introducing a new product based on its line of Stewart’s premium craft sodas, Stewart’s Spiked Soda. Going for the reminiscent flavors of the soda brand that’s been around since 1924, Stewart’s Spiked Sodas will be available in Spiked Root Beer, Orange Cream, Black Cherry, and Key Lime, with ABVs ranging from 4.5-5.5%. The 16-oz. cans are sold in single-flavor 4-packs bearing an SRP of $10.99.

Tony Gaines, CEO of Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. says, “We were delighted to develop this line extension which was immediately adopted by chains in Texas and Florida; a Colorado chain was other another early adopter. Many other national chains have expressed interest, too; flavor, authenticity and nostalgia really sell.”