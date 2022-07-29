Texwrap and Bartelt, both part of the ProMach family of brands, announced a single roll bundling system, the Kayat SRX Series. The SRX Series is designed to give customers the packaging equipment for shrink bundling pre-formed trays of product with the option to add graphics with print registered shrink film.

The SRX Series provides several engineering upgrades for customers looking for a single roll bundler platform to handle a wide variety of packaged food and beverage products. The SRX Series creates shrink bundled packages with bullseye closures, using a bottom overlap seal technology for a strong seal and better product presentation.

“The SRX Series is built upon the iconic Kayat shrink bundling machine platform. We took the strengths that attributed to its market success, listened to loyal customer feedback, and went to work incorporating Texwrap innovation and technological upgrades to make the next generation Kayat SRX Series,” says Ingermar d’Agrella, Texwrap’s director of engineering.

Features and benefits of the new Kayat SRX Series include:

Toolless adjustable wrap bar assembly : able to adjust machine for package height with no change parts

: able to adjust machine for package height with no change parts Easy access film feed and cut : slide out the film feed and cut mechanism for easy maintenance

: slide out the film feed and cut mechanism for easy maintenance Superior film sealing and control : wrap-bar mechanism and integrated heat tunnel ensure reliability and high performance

: wrap-bar mechanism and integrated heat tunnel ensure reliability and high performance Adjustable tunnel side and bottom air : easily adjust side and bottom air flow to create the most appealing appearance on the end product

: easily adjust side and bottom air flow to create the most appealing appearance on the end product Dual roll film mandrels: minimize changeover time and reduce packaging equipment downtime

This new machine will debut and be demonstrating its capabilities in Texwrap’s booth N-5346 at PACK EXPO, 2022, October. 23-26, at McCormick Place in Chicago.