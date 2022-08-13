While traveling the world, Betty Lu, an entrepreneur from Singapore was frustrated in her search for a healthy, great-tasting, but lightweight snack to fuel her backpacking adventures. She found the answer in “ugly vegetables”—the ones that are considered unsellable due to irregular shape, size or other visual anomalies. Lu decided to upcycle some of these “misfits,” slicing them up, and then transforming them into nutrient-dense and crunchy snacks.

Confetti Snacks are minimally processed and not deep-fried. Because they are baked using a low heat method, the nutrients— and the colors of the carrots, radishes, purple sweet potatoes and mushrooms in the mix— remain vibrant. Confetti Snacks are infused with authentic spices and flavors inspired by Lu’s native Singapore and international travels. Veggie chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry, Teriyaki BBQ and Summer Truffle. Mushroom chip flavors include Green Curry, Tandoori Curry and Black Truffle.