FSIS has issued recall of Sunset Farm Food Inc.’s approximately 4.480 pounds of 28-oz. packages of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage products due to potential contamination of thin blue plastic.

The fully cooked chicken and pork smoked sausage items were produced on June 30, 2022. The product comes in a clear vacuum-sealed package will a yellow label. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P 9185” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The contaminants were discovered when the company received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage product.