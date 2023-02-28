The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen chicken products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains cashews, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to cashews are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because FSIS believes the products are no longer available for consumers purchase.

The frozen products are labeled as “Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice” but may contain “Vegetable Tikka Masala with Turmeric Rice”. The product was sold in 10-oz. containers of “Wegmans Chicken Korma with Basmati Turmeric Rice” with a best by date of Nov. 8, 2023 and was produced on Nov. 8, 2022. The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-34641” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting that product labeled as chicken korma actually contained vegetable tikka masala. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.