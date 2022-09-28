Starla Wines recently announced that Debbie Novograd, former vice chairman of the board and CEO of BevZero, is joining Starla as advisor and chief strategy officer. Novograd has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and is stated to be a recognized expert in the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

During her time at BevZero, Novograd led the organization of winemakers, brewers, distillers, food scientists and chemists through the development of over 30 no-/low-alcohol products. She also led the company through a global rebranding and transformation from its roots in wine dealcoholization to lead beverage innovation for both services and equipment.

Prior to BevZero, Novograd developed leadership skills working with ARAMARK Corporation as a VP of business development in their Corporate Dining division and Starbucks Coffee Company as director of marketing during their early years.