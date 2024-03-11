FSGroup, a manufacturer of food processing equipment, announced the addition of a chief strategy officer to guide the company’s expansion initiatives, tapping Gregory Cagle to serve in this new position effective March 1. Cagle holds degrees in agriculture economics and management from the University of Georgia. He brings 36 years of leadership experience in the poultry, pork, beef and prepared food industries. The company says he has a proven track record of improving systems and operational efficiencies while developing new opportunities all of which support profitable growth.

As chief strategy officer, Cagle will work with members of the FSGroup executive team to develop sustainable growth strategies based on opportunities and market conditions. His responsibilities will include communicating growth plans to team members and stakeholders and overseeing their execution.

“The addition of the new CSO position is key to helping FSGroup bring efficiency-boosting and profit-enhancing solutions to processing facilities operating in the food, beverage, and material handling industries,” says FSGroup CEO Rocky Frazier.

“I’m excited to continue my career as a strategy partner and leader with the FSGroup family while overseeing the planning and execution of the company’s strategic, high-impact initiatives, in the years ahead.” Cagle says.