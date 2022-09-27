The FSIS has announced recalls by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., Empanadas Valrico Inc. and Connoisseur’s Kitchen.





Behrmann Meat and Processing

Behrmann Meat and Processing is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. FSIS expects there to be additional product labels added in the near future and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.

The various RTE meat items were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found here and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes. Available labels for the RTE meat products can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri.





Empanadas Valrico

Empanadas Valrico is recalling approximately 6,247 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The frozen beef and chicken empanada items were produced and distributed into commerce from March 2022 to September 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

Approximately 1.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico STEAK EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 1.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 10 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico CHICKEN EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico STEAK EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

Approximately 4.6-lb. clear plastic bag packages containing 25 pieces of “Empanadas Valrico CHICKEN EMPANADAS” with “BEST BEFORE” dates prior to January 30, 2023.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Empanadas Valrico Inc. is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.





Connoisseur’s Kitchen

Connoisseur’s Kitchen is recalling approximately 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken entree products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The frozen RTE chicken entree items were produced on Aug. 3, 2022 and imported to the U.S. on Aug. 8, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

2-lb. box packages containing “SPICE MANTRA CHICKEN KORMA” with lot code 220803-406US.

2-lb. box packages containing “SPICE MANTRA BUTTER CHICKEN” with lot code 220803-400US.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “780” inside the Canadian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska and Washington.