The Kroger Co. announced the launch of its Our Brands Innovation Summit, a program aiming to enhance and accelerate the selection of private brand items sold across the Kroger Family of Companies. The program is open to store brand suppliers of food and beverage, health and beauty, packaging and more.

The summit supports the ongoing mission of Kroger's Our Brands portfolio by partnering with select suppliers to provide high-quality, innovative items that meet current and future market trends and uplift the company's brand promise, to be Fresh for Everyone.

Beginning today through October 31, 2022, at 11:59 PM PDT, suppliers can apply for the opportunity to participate in virtual meetings with Kroger buyers. The meetings will be held January 24 through January 26, 2023, on ECRM's virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect.

"At Kroger, we're constantly innovating, studying customer data and working to stay ahead of trends so we can provide customers with the highest quality products they're looking for at affordable prices," says Juan De Paoli, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands. "By inviting private brand suppliers to apply for this opportunity, we're confident we will find fresh ideas and innovative products to expand our portfolio of offerings and support the growth of new businesses we bring into our supplier network."

Kroger welcomes suppliers in all categories, excluding general merchandise, hard goods, textiles and apparel.

To apply and learn more about the Kroger Our Brands Innovation Summit, click here.



