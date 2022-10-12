Epson announced the Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS, a new generation of Moverio augmented reality (AR) smart glasses designed to support seamless remote collaboration with a high-quality AR viewing experience. Purpose-built for mission-critical tasks—such as troubleshooting, maintenance, inspection and training— the new Moverio models reportedly support immersive, hands-free collaboration between onsite technicians and remote experts to help enhance efficiency, improve safety and reduce downtime.

"Field service is undergoing a transformation, with many businesses shifting to remote assistance and adopting immersive AR technology to help enhance work efficiency, save costs and improve workplace safety," says Nathan Cheng, associate product manager, augmented reality, Epson America Inc. "As a pioneer in the AR space with over 10 years of innovation, the latest Moverio platform delivers advanced image quality in a binocular display with improved performance and wearability to provide a more immersive and shared viewing experience to today's remote workforce."

Compatible with a wide range of collaboration and remote assistance software, the Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS feature all-new Si-OLED technology, a proprietary optical engine and a binocular see-through Full HD display with a 34° field-of-view. With the USB-C interface, the BT-45C headset can tether to a wide range of compatible Android or Windows host devices. Designed for businesses working in manufacturing, automotive, field service, IT, logistics, construction and more, the smart glasses are intended to withstand the most demanding and dynamic work environments. The glasses feature an adjustable, padded headband and helmet mounting options to fit a variety of frontline work attire and helmet models for added comfort and flexibility.

More About the New Moverio AR Smart Glasses:

The Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS support convenient, hands-free, "see-what-I-see" collaboration between onsite technicians and remote experts with a range of features, including:

Integrated Si-OLED technology, proprietary optical engine and binocular see-through Full HD display with 34° field-of-view

Adjustable, padded headband, plus helmet mounting options

Shock- and dust-resistant with military grade drop test compliance and IP52 rating

Headset flip-up function allows users to secure a clear field of view for enhanced efficiency and safety; tinted and clear ANSI Z87.1 compatible shields can be attached to the headset for added eye protection

A centered 8MP auto-focus camera with optimized camera angle captures wearer's point of view, allowing for a true "see-what-I-see" experience between wearer and remote expert

Headsets are equipped with 9-axis and ambient light sensors, and BT-45CS controller is equipped with GPS sensors

Integrated speaker and noise-canceling microphone to enhance the quality of hands-free communication; can connect external audio devices via the mini audio jack

Pricing and Availability

The Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS smart glasses will be available through Epson's channel partners and on Epson.com in November. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/moverio-augmented-reality.



