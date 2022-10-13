Chef Ming Tsai and JUST Egg announced the launch of four new plant-based breakfast bings from Chef Tsai's frozen food line, MingsBings. The breakfast bings, developed by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, represent his brand's first entry into the breakfast category. Each flavor features JUST Egg alongside other plant-based ingredients.

Available online at MingsBings.com starting on Friday, October 14, the breakfast bings will begin rolling out to U.S. grocery stores in November, starting with Harris Teeter, Dave's Fresh Marketplace, Lowes Foods and Roche Bros. The four gluten-free flavors include:

Plant-Based Egg & Cheese: A combination of JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato

Plant-Based Sausage, Egg & Cheese: Plant-based Before the Butcher sausage, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato

Plant-Based Chorizo, Egg & Cheese: Plant-based Before the Butcher chorizo, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar, peppers, onions, black beans, corn and potato

Plant-Based Veggie, Egg & Cheese: Spinach, peppers, onions, JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free cheddar and potato



