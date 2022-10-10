AcreMade announced the launch of an egg substitute, called Plant-Based Egg Substitute, made from PURIS' ingredient, yellow field peas.

AcreMade's Plant-Based Egg Substitute is a shelf-stable powder designed for scrambling or baking. The product is available for purchase at AcreMade.com in a case of eight 4.9-oz bags (96 total servings) for $54.99. Additionally, AcreMade uses Upcycled Certified pea starch, a new certification that recognizes brands that put previously unused ingredients to work, which decreases waste while improving sustainability metrics. AcreMade says it will launch additional products in 2023 in frozen, refrigerated and shelf-stable formats, aiming to address customer needs across retail, foodservice and ingredient applications.

AcreMade is reportedly the only brand to use yellow field peas as the main protein source in its plant-based egg product. AcreMade says its eggs are comparable to traditional eggs from a nutrition standpoint—AcreMade contains 5g of protein/serving and 0 mg of cholesterol.



