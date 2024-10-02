Before the Butcher has introduced the Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty.

Designed to deliver the authentic taste of sausage, this new option is soy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. The fully cooked sausage patty’s taste and texture mirror traditional pork sausage, making it easy to reheat and use in a variety of dishes.

"Before the Butcher is committed to offering innovative, delicious plant-based options that allow consumers to enjoy their favorite meals in a more sustainable, health-conscious way," says Danny O'Malley, president of Before the Butcher. "Our new Cooked Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Patty reflects our dedication to continuously evolving with market trends and customer feedback. We prioritize taste, quality, and inclusivity in the plant-based food space."

Manufactured in San Diego, Calif., the sausage patties have a 12-month frozen shelf life and a 5-day refrigerated shelf life after thawing.