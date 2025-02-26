Before the Butcher has introduced The Original Butcher Stick – Pepperoni Style, a plant-based snack that delivers the bold, slightly spicy taste of a traditional meat stick with none of the guilt. Packed with sunflower protein and no cholesterol, The Original Butcher Stick is a grab-and-go option for vegans, flexitarians and meat-snack lovers.

The Original Butcher Stick captures the pepperoni flavor that consumers love while aligning with the growing demand for sustainable, better-for-you snack alternatives. Whether at the gym, gas station or grocery checkout, this snack stick provides a convenient option for anyone looking to reduce their meat consumption without sacrificing flavor.

Benefits of The Original Butcher Stick

Sustainability and Consumer Appeal – Meets the rising demand for eco-friendly, plant-based snack options

Meets the rising demand for eco-friendly, plant-based snack options Healthy Option – Made with sunflower protein, not with soy, gluten, cholesterol or GMOs

Made with sunflower protein, not with soy, gluten, cholesterol or GMOs Convenience and Versatility – Compact, grab-and-go packaging makes it ideal for impulse purchases in various retail locations

Compact, grab-and-go packaging makes it ideal for impulse purchases in various retail locations Cost-Effectiveness – Priced competitively against traditional meat snack sticks, offering a profitable alternative for retailers

“The Original Butcher Stick is a flavorful, plant-based alternative to traditional meat snacks, delivering great taste and convenience without compromise,” explains Danny O’Malley, founder and president of Before the Butcher. “With its bold, satisfying flavor and natural ingredients, it’s a standout choice for consumers looking for a nutritious, on-the-go bite.”

Unlike conventional meat sticks that are highly processed and loaded with saturated fat, sodium and artificial additives, The Original Butcher Stick delivers a rich, slightly spicy flavor with a nutrient-conscious formula — making it a choice for all snackers. Adding to the appeal, the Butcher Stick is priced competitively with other snack sticks.

Before the Butcher will be exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif., from March 4-7 (Booth #5511), where attendees can sample The Original Butcher Stick – Pepperoni Style and explore the company’s full portfolio of plant-based products.