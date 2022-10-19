Cultivated meat producer Mosa Meat has announced a new industrial production development center being developed close to Mosa Meat’s existing pilot facility in Maastricht, the Netherlands. After demonstrating the beef cultivation process at pilot scale, Mosa Meat says it is now ready for the next phase of expansion, housing industrial-size production lines and enabling larger production quantities of beef.

“We’ve expanded our space by 30,000 sq. ft. in our next phase, which brings Mosa Meat’s total footprint to over 77,000 sq. ft.,” says Maarten Bosch, Mosa Meat’s CEO. “This makes us the largest cultivated meat campus in the world, and provides a solid foundation for our European and global commercialization plans.”

Mosa Meat plans to announce the launch of its industrial production development center in 2023.



