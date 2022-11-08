Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, announced the appointment of Jack Lee as president, Key Technology – Americas. Lee is responsible for leading strategies that bring Key’s digital sorting, conveying and process automation systems to food processors throughout North America and Latin America.

Lee succeeds Carson Brennan, who is relocating to the Chicago area and taking an expanded role in business development at Duravant. In addition to leading Key in the Americas, Lee also assumes responsibility for WECO along with Don Douglas, president of WECO.

“We’re delighted to have Jack at Key. His passion for continuous improvement, experience applying technology to address changing market needs and team-oriented leadership style is driving a growth plan focused on delivering exceptional customer value,” says Mike Kachmer, president and CEO of Duravant. “Jack is committed to Key’s ongoing success and aligning WECO together with Key. We’re accelerating on our strategy to pursue more common commercial opportunities and provide Duravant’s customers with a more integrated and comprehensive suite of sorting solutions.”

“Key and WECO occupy an exciting space at a dynamic time. By working with food processors to optimize final product quality, despite extreme weather causing wide fluctuations in the quality of harvested crops, we’re able to act as a buffer to improve things for farmers, food processors and consumers alike. We’re also addressing sustainability by reducing food processors’ energy and water use, plus decreasing their reliance on manual labor,” says Lee. “Our purpose is to feed the world.”





Lee brings over 20 years of leadership experience in industrial automation. In addition to holding bachelor’s degrees from Rice University, Lee has earned three master’s degrees—a master’s in chemical/industrial engineering from the University of Houston, a master’s in engineering management from Northwestern University and a master’s in business administration also from Northwestern University.



