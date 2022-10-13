Robert Bunting has been appointed as Bunting’s president and CEO. On October 1, 2022, Robert succeeded his father, Bob Bunting, in overseeing the continued growth of the global Bunting group. Bob Bunting assumes the position of chairman.

Bunting is a designer and manufacturer of magnetic separators, metal detectors, materials handling, magnetic printing cylinders, magnets, magnet assemblies and magnetizing equipment. The company, headquartered in Newton, Kan., has multiple locations including Bunting-Elk Grove Village; Bunting-DuBois; Bunting-Berkhamsted and Bunting-Redditch in the UK; and Ningbo, China.

Robert Bunting joined Bunting’s Elk Grove Village magnet sales team in 2007. Before joining Bunting, he had earned a degree in business management at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., and gained experience during two years as an internal sales coordinator at Sun Life Financial.

In 2009, Robert moved into external sales covering the Illinois and Wisconsin areas and focusing on material handling, metal detection and magnetic separation. Under his management, sales in the territory grew by 25%. This success led to Robert’s appointment as the global product manager for metal detection in 2014, where his responsibilities ranged from product development through to sales growth.

After the successful development of the metal detector product range, Robert was appointed general manager of Bunting Elk Grove Village in 2016, including the online retail website BuyMagnets.com. As general manager, Robert oversaw magnet inventory management, the identification and introduction of new magnetic products such as the N-40 and N-52 grades of neodymium, and the development of digital marketing strategies for online sales, including the introduction of a new website.

“Bunting’s position as a successful, well-respected global business is due to the tireless work of my grandfather and father,” explains Robert. “Despite being located on different continents, the Bunting Group is one company, and all our incredible employees are fundamental to our success. We have developed strategic global partnerships with suppliers and customers, which I aim to support and expand. I am both excited and honored to be entrusted with taking the company forward as president and CEO.”



