Bunting-Newton announced it is associating with the Department of Food Science at Purdue University for the validation and testing of extruded high moisture meat analogs. As part of this partnership, it is donating its MeTRON 07 CI 550/200 Series Metal Detection system with an integrated control package to associate with the department’s latest ZSK 27 Mv Plus Twin screw extruder.

The main feature of the metal detectors from Bunting includes a triple frequency coil with an integrated control package and an IP69K Ingress Protection rating. The meTRON 07 Metal Detector is built for precision operations and can be modified to suit the requirements of any application. The device works well with the DCM conveyor package, which can be used in any factory or food processing environment. It can be customized and is built around basic, simple-to-assemble components.

“We are thrilled to participate in this unique program with the Department of Food Science, Purdue University. Our latest meTRON 07 metal detector and accompanying DCM conveyor will now be an integral part of the new ZSK extruder being used for process validation studies and training of industry professionals along with students at Purdue Food Science. We understand the paramount importance of this study in our food sector in the present context and support it by providing an equipment which is the latest in its class.” says Robert Bunting, Bunting’s president and CEO.

“Safe food production needs modern reliable equipment as the MeTRON 07, and we have always wished for an inspected space where foods can be manufactured for direct human consumption” says Dr. Dharmendra Kumar Mishra, associate professor and director of Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute (FEMI), Department of Food Science, Purdue University. He goes on to say, “The equipment completes the critical controls required to produce safe foods for human and animal use through the ZSK extruder at the Purdue Food Science pilot plant. Additionally, this offers a singular opportunity for the industry to conduct FSMA-compliant pilot size human food trials at our pilot plant using our validated process on alternative plant- based proteins. This is a positive development for Indiana’s food security and safety because it utilizes alternative proteins in human diet.”

“The state of art MeTRON 07 CI 550/200 Series Metal Detection system with an integrated control package will support the first-ever attempts in academic and state history to use Purdue Food Science’s novel validation studies and procedures on thermally extruded high moisture plant based protein alternatives through the pilot scale equipment and will contribute to the positive growth of food safety in industry” says Dr. Subhashis Chakraborty, who is heading the extruder's qualification and validation activities. He adds “The validation work is very relevant considering the alternative protein market in the USA has exceeded $60.45 billion in 2021 and estimated to grow at over 18.51% CAGR between 2023 and 2028.”

Allison Kingery, managing director of Food Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Institute of Purdue University says. “The new extruder replaces a working 25-year-old extruder, and we are looking forward to having a new, up to date extruder that includes new controls as advanced metal detection systems required for food safety studies. The researchers and students will certainly benefit from utilizing a metal detector with such exceptional reputation in the food industry.”



