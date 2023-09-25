Purdue University and Trimble are establishing a Trimble Technology Lab at Purdue focused on teaching and research for construction management technology.

The lab is hosted by the School of Construction Management Technology within the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and will bring Trimble's construction technologies into a dedicated learning environment for Purdue students to learn and innovate.

"The equipment and software provided will enhance our educational and research capabilities in construction management and technology," says Daniel Castro-Lacouture, dean of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute. "Partnering with Trimble to establish a Technology Lab signifies an exciting opportunity that empowers our students and faculty to drive industry advancements."

The lab expects to open in early 2024 and will be part of the institute's footprint at Dudley and Lambertus Halls. The connected buildings, which opened in April 2023, house a mix of polytechnic and engineering labs, maker spaces and classrooms to foster collaboration among students from different majors and departments.

The lab will include a range of Trimble's geospatial and construction solutions, such as the Trimble XR10 HoloLens hardhat and software solutions, including RealWorks scanning software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Tekla Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Trimble Connect AR interactive collaboration software, AccuBid and AutoBid, and the company's 3D modeling solution, SketchUp.