Trimble announced that Ohio State University will establish two Trimble Technology Labs for the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). The multidisciplinary labs will enhance Ohio State's teaching, research and outreach activities in food and agricultural engineering and construction management.

The Trimble Technology Labs will open during the autumn semester in 2023 and will provide students with access to Trimble technology solutions used by professionals in the agriculture, construction and geospatial industries. The labs will be based on Ohio State's Columbus campus and Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster.

With the agriculture industry facing a variety of challenges including labor shortages and skill gaps, the labs will support training programs through Ohio State Extension to re-equip Ohio farmers and agricultural professionals with technologies that can improve productivity, increase efficiencies and drive sustainable farming practices. The labs will also include technologies to train students in civil engineering and construction management.

"CFAES is proud to be the home of the first Trimble technology labs focused on agriculture," says Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for Agricultural Administration and dean of CFAES.

"These labs will enhance the land-grant mission of Ohio State by placing geospatial tools in the hands of researchers and Extension professionals to enhance the management of agriculture and natural resources across Ohio," says Scott Shearer, professor and chair, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering.

The Trimble Technology Labs at Ohio State will be the first to include Trimble agriculture solutions. The centerpiece of the labs are training workstations that simulate the use of Trimble agriculture hardware and software in the classroom, which include machine guidance and control, assisted steering as well as field leveling and water management systems. The workstations will enable students to interact with technology in the classroom before they begin working with equipment in the field.

According to Darryl Matthews, senior vice president of Trimble, "In addition, we have many Ohio State alumni who work on teams across Trimble's businesses, and we have a significant presence in Ohio with our operations. Supporting their important work by providing advanced technologies will help fuel their programs to develop professionals for the future."



