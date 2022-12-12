Schenck Process has launched the E-finity, low-pressure continuous dense phase (LPCDP) conveying system with vacuum or pressure modulation options. The LPCDP system was reportedly designed to be efficient in handling fragile materials.

By gently inducing materials through the convey line in slug form, smaller and more delicate materials are able to reliably move through the conveyor in high quantities while the system maintains a slow speed. The company states that the E-finity LPCDP system has proven to be suitable on projects for pet foods, cereals, nuts, grains, prills and pelleted material.

E-finity conveying’s pressure monitoring and airflow corrections enable the system to operate under all conditions, states Schenck. Various systems can be turned on and off as needed, and air delivery from the PD blower compensates automatically. The air controls, specifically, can employ a single air source to operate 2-3 different systems simultaneously.

Schenck adds that the blower air source can be placed nearly anywhere in the plant/facility, which can aid in the installation process. The flexibility of the air controls can save cost with both equipment and installation and further possible savings in operation and maintenance through the system’s lifespan.