Key Technology, a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, introduced AI-driven FM Alert software for its digital sorting systems. This tool is designed to capture and save digital images of critical foreign material (FM) contaminants that the sorter detects and rejects from the product stream. Data outputs from the software can be utilized to immediately alert operators and/or signal a downstream device. AI-enhanced FM Alert is intended to help processors better control FM and improve documentation to protect food safety. Real-time notifications enable a processor to identify the source of the FM and remedy quality problems rapidly.