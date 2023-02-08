Piab’s new ECX36 egg suction cup with its stable design and multistage actuation is designed to provide easy control over the product release. The company says it reduces the risk of damaging eggs in the process, thus enabling high speed applications in egg handling.

Energy is saved by a low vacuum required in the operation, which can reduce the number eggs cracking during the handling process. This lowers the necessity of cleaning and hence machine downtimes.

Should the cleaning of the egg suction cup be needed, this can be done in situ. Furthermore, the ECX36 is long-term resistant to detergents and ultrasonic cleaning as well as FDA 21 CFR 177.2600, EU 1935/2004 and EU 2023/2006 regulations compliant.



