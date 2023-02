In this Food Engineering podcast, FE Editor-in-Chief Derrick Teal talks to TM Robotics’ Executive Vice President Ryan Guthrie about all things robotics, particularly their impact on automation and food safety. The sound quality isn’t perfect for this one. While it was Ryan at the airport, Derrick sounds like he’s the one walking down the jet bridge boarding a flight. We did the best we could to clean it up, but our apologies for the quality.