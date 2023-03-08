Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery has announced a brand refresh that includes a product packaging redesign as well as a refreshed product portfolio, including the introduction of an Omega-3 ALA rich loaf, Omegamazing, coming to shelves later this year.

The reimagined packaging, which debuted at Natural Products Expo West, was inspired by the brand's longtime mission to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The new design features Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's bold and bright colors while shining the spotlight on its signature ingredient: sprouted whole grains. Featured on each package of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's breads, bagels and buns is a clear window, which allows consumers to see the loaf’s color, texture and grains.

Packaging also includes labels for Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic Ingredients, Certified Glyphosate Free, Certified Vegan, Kosher and Peanut & Nut Free.

The updated line of sprouted whole grain bread products, which includes organic and made from organic ingredients breads, bagels and buns, has been reformulated and includes enhancements to the sprouting and preparation techniques of grains for improved consistency, taste and softness. Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's signature bread offerings including Squirrelly, The Big 16, and Little Big Bread will now include improved formulas made with whole grains that are sprouted and mashed to create the dough then baked into a delicious and healthier bread.



