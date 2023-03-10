Mississippi Lime Company (MLC), a global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions, announced it has completed certification to assure that all its food-grade operations meet the standards of FSSC 22000, a food safety management scheme recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), at its Ste. Genevieve, Mo., facility.

"FSSC 22000 is a gold standard because it goes beyond a check-the-boxes approach to food safety—it is more process focused. We have already achieved excellent results with AIB auditing and certification at our food-grade operations. Adding the certification for FSSC 22000 provides additional assurance that we are continuously conforming to processes and controls that prevent contamination, protect quality and safeguard the food supply chain,” says Paul Hogan, MLC president and CEO.

The company's VitaCal products are used as ingredients and processing aids in foods and beverages, as well as in the synthesis of food-grade ingredients. For example, food-grade calcium hydroxide is commonly used in the production of corn products, tortillas, snack foods, fortified drinks and flow conditioners for table salt and flour. MLC says its food-grade products are also certified as Kosher, and the full Ste. Genevieve MLC site is covered by an ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.



