Ardagh Glass Packaging recently announced that its Winchester, Ind., glass manufacturing facility achieved FSSC 22000 Food Safety System Certification. The FSSC 22000 provides a framework for effectively managing an organization’s food safety responsibilities.

The framework is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and is states to demonstrate the strength of a company’s Food Safety Management System (FSMS). To achieve this certification, Ardagh’s Winchester facility was required to demonstrate that they effectively implemented a FSMS based on FSSC 22000 requirements.

The recent achievement adds the eighth AGP – North America facility that is FSSC 20000 certified to the company’s portfolio. Its other certified facilities are located in Burlington, Wis.; Dunkirk, Ind.; Henderson, N.C.; Pevely, Mo.; Port Allegany, Pa.; Rustaon, La. and Sapulpa, Okla.