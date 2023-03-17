Temptations, maker of cat treats, has introduced Temptations Dry Cat Food, available exclusively at Walmart. The company also has launched Temptations Tender Fills treats, which is an expansion of the Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats.

Temptation Dry Cat Food flavors include Tasty Chicken, Seafood Medley, Tempting Tuna & Chicken and Block Party BBQ. It contains 35 nutrients and is made with protein for muscle support. It is available in 3.15- and 13.5-lb. bags.

Temptation Tender Fills treats have an open pocket design and are crunchy on the outside with more the creamy filling. Made with real meat, the treat flavors include Roasted Chicken, Grilled Salmon and Seared Tuna.

The Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats are available in Beef Liver and Cheese, in addition to Chicken, Salmon and Tuna flavors.



