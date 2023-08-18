CULT Food Science Corp. has announced Marina Cat, a hybrid cell-cultivated pet food brand for cats developed in partnership with Umami Bioworks.

Marina Cat is a blend of ocean snapper, cultivated by Singapore-based biotech startup Umami Bioworks, and enriched with Bmmune to provide a high-protein, low-calorie snack with umami flavors. This treat aims to provide benefits to a cat's cognitive function, based on its high levels of omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acid chains.

Production of Marina Cat products is expected to begin later this year with widespread availability anticipated in 2024. The company says that the release represents a world first for the pet food industry using cell-cultivated technology.



