Loryma, a specialist in functional ingredients from wheat, has designed special premixes that form an authentic texture in the end product after the addition of water to vegan meat alternatives. They provide numerous opportunities for manufacturers to respond to the trend for vegan meat alternatives with quick and fail-safe convenience products.

The premixes are the ideal starting point for the creation of numerous vegan applications, from plant-based burger patties to cevapcici, breaded cutlets and nuggets. Preparation is simple: the user only needs a bowl in order to combine the premix with water. The resulting mass can then be kneaded and shaped into the desired form. Fresh ingredients such as diced vegetables or herbs can also be added, if desired.

The vegan solutions have a short list of ingredients without E-numbers and a protein content comparable to the meat variants, but contain less fat and saturated fatty acids, and more dietary fiber. The dry products have a longer shelf life than ready-to-use meat analogues and take up less space in transit. As a result, they reduce food waste and cause fewer transport emissions in comparison.

The various wheat-based ingredients from the Loryma portfolio work together to ensure easy handling, optimal texture, appearance and binding. Both the textured wheat proteins of the Lory Tex range and the functional wheat-based binding system Lory Bind are odourless and tasteless. For manufacturers, this is the ideal premise for individual seasoning.

About Loryma

Loryma, member of the Crespel & Deiters group, is a producer of globally distributed wheat proteins, wheat starches and functional blends with an expertise of more than 40 years. The company is located in Zwingenberg (Germany), where experts develop future-proof solutions that simultaneously meet the needs of the food industry as well as the rising requirement for healthy nutrition in a growing world population. The responsibly and regionally sourced ingredients optimise stability, texture and flavour of meat and fish, vegetarian and vegan applications, baked goods, convenience products and confectionery. High quality raw materials combined with in-depth knowledge in processing make Loryma a reliable partner for service, product development and supply of tailor-made solutions fitting today’s demands.



