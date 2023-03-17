Elevate Farms Inc. has commenced its operations at the company’s first wholly-owned U.S. farm in Orange, N.J. The facility is 14,000 square feet and includes 4,750 square feet of unmanned, autonomous grow room space, in addition to processing, packaging and administration capabilities. The farm has the capacity to produce up to 11 million plants or 500,000 lbs. of plants annually.

Located 20 miles from Manhattan, the company says Elevate New Jersey is well positioned on the U.S. ‎Eastern Seaboard. The facility is able to locally supply and distribute food to ‎an 19 million ‎people—all within a one-hour drive of the facility. Elevate Farms says its latest facility is among the most ‎efficient in the world with more than 105 lbs. per foot of annual ‎production over the grow area and fewer than ‎‎15 employees. ‎

Elevate Farms has plans for expansion in the U.S., New Zealand and Central Europe, as the company look to become ‎one of the largest producers of leafy greens in the world. ‎

‎"The entire team has been working relentlessly to bring this latest farm on line. We are extremely pleased ‎with the early results from New Jersey" says Kevin Epp the chief operating officer of Elevate Farms.



