ABB Robots has announced the expansion of its existing North American robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Mich. The project is expected to be completed in November 2023 at a cost of $20 million. The expansion is expected to create 72 jobs in the area and is supported by a $450,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

According to Sami Atiya, president of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation, “As the global mega trends of labor shortages, uncertainty, the near and reshoring of production, and a desire to operate more sustainably accelerate, more businesses are turning to automation to build resilience while improving efficiency and flexibility.”

ABB Robotics moved into the 538,000-sq.-ft.building in 1993 and opened the manufacturing plant in 2015. The expansion and increased use of automation in the factory will create new jobs, supporting the ABB Robotics Packaging & Logistics Headquarters in Atlanta and the Robotics Lifesciences and Healthcare Hub located at the Texas Medical Center in Houston. ABB has a workforce of approximately 350 employees at Auburn Hills.



