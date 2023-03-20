Jollibee has expanded its dessert offerings by introducing Coconut Pineapple Pie with pieces of coconut and pineapple in syrup. This is an addition to the company’s Peach Mango Pie line, which includes Philippine mangos.

The new Coconut Pineapple Pie is comprised of a buttery, flaky crust and a sweet, textured filling within. Featuring real pieces of coconut and pineapple, the fruits are enveloped in a syrup. The pie has been lauded for providing a silky mouthfeel and unique flavor profile synonymous with an island escape.

"Our new Coconut Pineapple Pie builds on the success of the sweet flavor profile of our revered Peach Mango Pie, which is famously comprised of authentic Philippine mangoes," says Maribeth Dela Cruz, business group head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "The real coconut shreds and pineapple pieces of our new pie offering work in harmony to deliver a refreshingly balanced dessert that is the ideal treat after enjoying a piece of Chickenjoy, or many of Jollibee's other savory offerings."

The new pie flavor is available at Jollibee locations in the U.S.