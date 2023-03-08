SOUND Foods announced it is relaunching its direct-to-consumer business with the introduction of its military-approved Coconut Almond bar formed with ultrasonic energy. SOUND bars are made from a combination of ingredients and a patented process that uses high-frequency low-amplitude sound waves to develop the signature taste, texture and "clean burn" experience.

"SOUND's technology and process of quickly and gently forming high-quality ingredients into a snack bar is an entirely new way of producing food, and this Coconut Almond bar demonstrates the quality taste and texture that the technology can deliver," says Don Dillon, founder and CEO of SOUND Foods.

SOUND says it is refocusing its direct-to-consumer business to offer products developed for the U.S. warfighter directly to the American consumer. "As SOUND finalized this Joint Services approved Coconut Almond bar for upcoming MRE, or Meals Ready-to-Eat programs, we asked ourselves, 'Why wouldn't we offer this exact delicious and filling snack bar to consumers?'" says David Cho, co-founder and chief commercial officer of SOUND Foods.

In creating a bar for the U.S. military using "sonic agglomeration" technology for a prototype "Close Combat Assault Ration," SOUND sought to deliver more than just a calorically dense bar, but rather a combination of taste, texture and satiety in a compact and convenient form

SOUND's Joint Services approved Coconut Almond bars are available for purchase now exclusively through www.soundsnacking.com in a case of 12 priced at $24. SOUND adds that it has developed several additional flavors and other products for the U.S. military and will be releasing them in the upcoming weeks and months.



