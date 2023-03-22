Guayakí Yerba Mate has launched Peach Revival as part of its High Energy Cans line. It has an infusion of peach with sweetness and a hint of floral undertones. Each can contains 150mg of caffeine from yerba mate, the naturally caffeinated leaves from a holly tree species known as Ilex paraguariensis, found in the South American Atlantic Rainforest.

Peach Revival will be available where Guayakí products are traditionally sold, including national supermarket chains, natural grocery, conventional retail and convenience stores as well as online at Amazon and Guayaki.com later this spring.

"Fueling community is central to our brand ethos, and Peach Revival was an opportunity to launch a product we know our customers are craving," says Noelle Haley, Guayakí's chief marketing officer. "Guayakí is more than a beverage company, it's a community of sharers, seekers, connectors and believers in the South American tradition of mate culture. Our mission is to spread that communal spirit across the U.S."