Nature's Bakery has added Brownie bars to its lineup of Fig Bars (available in Whole Wheat and Gluten Free varieties), Oatmeal Crumble bars and Organic Baked-Ins. The new line is baked with whole grains, vegan chocolate and dates. It is free of dairy, peanuts and tree nuts. Ingredients are Non-GMO Project Verified.

"Consumers are increasingly seeking snacks that don't compromise on taste and deliver the comfort-fuel Nature's Bakery is known for," saysVilma Livas, chief marketing officer at Nature's Bakery. "Developing a delicious, plant based brownie that's soft baked and made with dairy-free and nut-free ingredients is a win-win that we're thrilled to share with our consumers."