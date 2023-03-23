AEC firm CRB announced that has hired Ryan Thompson as industry 4.0 lead. With 20 years of experience, Thompson will report to Niranjan Kulkarni, CRB’s senior director of consulting services.

“Industry 4.0 is about manufacturers taking advantage of advances in connectivity and computing power,” Thompson says. “CRB’s understanding of life sciences and food and beverage manufacturers’ businesses from the factory floor to the boardroom uniquely positions us to provide solutions our clients can count on to achieve their goals.”

“Ryan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, having worked with numerous industry-leading organizations to implement cutting-edge technology solutions,” Kulkarni says. “We couldn’t be more excited about the new capabilities he brings to CRB.”

Thompson’s career began in 2004 in the automotive industry with Magna where he worked as a project engineer. He spent the bulk of his career with Grantek Systems Integration, serving in controls engineering, project manager and business development roles before progressing to an Industry 4.0 role with Skellig.