Elkhorn Valley Packing is recalling approximately 3,436-lbs. of boneless beef chuck product that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) 0103, states the U.S. Department of Agricultre’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The boneless beef chuck items were packed on February 16, 2023. The product bears establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations and wholesale locations, which includes hotels, resturants and institutions in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was conducting routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from this product and the sample confirmed positive for STEC O103. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103, because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7. People can become ill from STECs 2–8 days (average of 3–4 days) after consuming the organism.

Various weights of corrugated boxes containing “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.” The complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the boneless beef chuck product that are listed below: