Bruno Beef Strips is recalling approximately 7,452–lbs. of ready-to-eat (RTE) snack-stick beef strips due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) states that the product contains hydrolyzed soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The following products produced from April 20, 2022, through April 4, 2023, are subject to recall:

1.6–oz. vacuumed package containing “BRUNO BEEF STRIPS PEPPER & GARLIC SNACK STICKS” with lot codes 22110 through 23094 located at the bottom of the packaging. Inside the USDA mark of inspection, the recalled beef product bears the establishment number “EST.373SEWI.”

Bruno Beef Strips is an Wisconsin state-inspected plant that participates in USDA’s Cooperative Interstate Shipment (CIS) program, under which state-inspected plants can operate as federally inspected facilities and ship their products in interstate commerce. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when State of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture inspection personnel notified FSIS that they identified a spice mix that the company uses to formulate its products that contains hydrolyzed soy protein. The final product labels do not declare the known allergen.