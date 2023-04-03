U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Hoyo, SBC is recalling approximately 1,046-lbs. of ready-to-eat beef sambusa products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin, wire-like metal.

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef sambusa items were produced on December 30, 2022, and February 21, 2023. Bulk boxes containing 75 pieces of “HOYO Beef Sambusa Ground Beed Pastry with Onions and Spices” and a lot code N341-S and N333-S.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “EST. 47424” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items shipped to schools in Minnesota. While the product was distributed to schools, it was through a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.