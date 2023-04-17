ADM and Believer Meats have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on new ways to drive the development and commercialization of cultivated meat products.

“With a global population expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, ADM is working with partners across the value chain to meet food security and sustainability needs by expanding the protein ecosystem,” says Leticia Gonçalves, ADM’s president, Global Foods. “Cultivated meat represents…another way to meet long-term food security needs—along with other traditional and novel sources of protein. Seven in 10 consumers are aware of cultivated meat…”

According to Gustavo Burger, CEO of Believer, ADM’s ingredient application development and Believer’s cell cultivation technology will combine to create the cultivated meat products.

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies intend to work together to explore a variety of opportunities spanning the cultivated meat production process, with a focus on bringing ADM’s ingredient pantry and nutrition solutions to enhance Believer’s cell-cultivated meat process.