UP TO GOOD has announced a naturally caffeinated beverage line of energy drinks. Cascara Mint, Lemon Ginger and Hibiscus Berry flavors use upcycled Cascara (coffee fruit) and contain 70mg of caffeine. Two more varieties will be launched in the summer of 2023.

These flavors are derived from natural plant extracts, with no added sugar. The beverages contain 5g of sugar and are 35 calories per can.

Energy and nutrition are delivered by upcycling heavily discarded food “byproducts.” Cascara is the dried husk of coffee fruit. The seed of this plant is what makes coffee beans. Annually, approximately 70 billion pounds of coffee fruit is discarded to harvest the coffee beans; and it takes about 37 gallons of fresh water to produce the coffee beans needed to brew one cup of coffee.

The company upcycles coffee fruit (via a dry process) to reduce food waste, decrease water usage and provide additional income to coffee farming communities.

Sweetened traditional soda alternatives generated $7 billion between 2021 and 2022; up 12% from the previous year, with most consumers being of the “millennial” demographic.



