Novolyze announced it has upgraded its Environmental Monitoring Program (EMP) solution to include predictive analytics and machine learning. Novolyze's EMP is a food safety and compliance tool. This latest upgrade will enable Novolyze's technology to automatically generate trend charts and digital "heat" maps using digital data. This will lead to improved outbreak forecasting and prediction of pathogens such as Listeria or Salmonella.

An EMP is a tool for food and beverage manufacturers to maintain food safety and quality, especially for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. By testing the environment, including surfaces and equipment, the EMP helps manufacturers identify potential contamination risks and take corrective action. With the new upgrade, Novolyze states its EMP solution provides real-time predictive analytics to stay one step ahead of potential foodborne illness outbreaks.

The use of predictive insight in an EMP can help food and beverage manufacturers identify potential areas of contamination before they become a problem, according to the company. By collecting and analyzing data on environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity and sanitation practices, manufacturers can develop models to predict where and when potential contamination events may occur. This allows them to take proactive measures to prevent contamination, rather than waiting for a problem to arise and then reacting to it.

By monitoring and analyzing data on environmental conditions, manufacturers can identify and address issues that may affect the quality of the product, such as changes in temperature or humidity.